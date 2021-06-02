Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Everi in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of EVRI opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 389,971 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Everi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

