Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,403,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

