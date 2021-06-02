Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By William Blair

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.90.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $314.46 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

