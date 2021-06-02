Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $874.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

