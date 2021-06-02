Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Guess’, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess’ in a report released on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $24,813,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at $6,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 60.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 243.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

