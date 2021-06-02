Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynga in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZNGA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Zynga by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Zynga by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.