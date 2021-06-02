QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Up 29.5% in May

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,650,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 29th total of 16,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

QCOM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.97. 98,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,247,023. The company has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

