Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $85,017.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38.

On Friday, March 19th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. 254,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,030. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.90.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after buying an additional 171,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after buying an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,054,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

