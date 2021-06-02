Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to post sales of $91.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the lowest is $91.60 million. Quantum posted sales of $73.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.80 million to $398.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $429.28 million, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $440.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million.

QMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $439.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quantum by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

