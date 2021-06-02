QunQun (QUN) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $380,541.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.91 or 0.01025072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.22 or 0.09496649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00051320 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

