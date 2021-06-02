QunQun Trading Down 13.7% This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $346,204.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

