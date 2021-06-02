Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 223.57%.

QTNT opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Quotient has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $448.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.32.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

