R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc Sells 2,412,646 Shares of Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in R1 RCM by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

