RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

RADA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $572.24 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.99.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,459 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,847,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 705,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

