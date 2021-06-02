RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 2,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,273. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $562.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.99.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

