Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,937,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Baidu by 326.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 120,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $201.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.83. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.33.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.