Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 375.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 298,247 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

