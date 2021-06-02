Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 592.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,024 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Immersion worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immersion alerts:

In related news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,189 shares of company stock worth $2,158,359 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.