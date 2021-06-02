Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 198,798 Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Altimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $13,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 193,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 166,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Altimmune by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALT. Guggenheim began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.37. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.