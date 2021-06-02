Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

DHR stock opened at $245.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $164.31 and a 1 year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

