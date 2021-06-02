RAI Finance One Day Volume Reaches $784,668.00 (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $39.97 million and $784,668.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00278401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.01223658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.25 or 0.99814884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00032515 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,294,472 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.