Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.20

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH) announced a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RQIH stock opened at GBX 164.75 ($2.15) on Wednesday. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 145.39 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.84 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

