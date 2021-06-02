Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Rarible has a market capitalization of $46.05 million and $4.11 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $11.32 or 0.00030434 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00081597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.83 or 0.01029429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.98 or 0.09607838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00052140 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,068,493 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.