Raymond James Increases Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$63.50

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$63.50 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 102.36% from the stock’s current price.

IFP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

IFP stock opened at C$31.38 on Monday. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$9.05 and a 1-year high of C$38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.01.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

