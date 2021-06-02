Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DoorDash (NYSE: DASH):

5/27/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $162.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

5/14/2021 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $9,473,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,645,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,771,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $867,635,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

