Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Columbia Financial (CLBK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Columbia Financial (NASDAQ: CLBK):

5/31/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

5/26/2021 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

5/24/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

5/18/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

5/17/2021 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

4/30/2021 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

NASDAQ:CLBK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. 190,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,892. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.36. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83.

Get Columbia Financial Inc alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.