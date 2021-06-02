Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report $279.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.40 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $161.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.26%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.96. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

