Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report $279.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.40 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $161.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.26%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.96. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.
In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.