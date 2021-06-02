ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $140.69 million and approximately $436,668.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,960.95 or 1.00076853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.54 or 0.01182493 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00428492 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.91 or 0.00542841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00087198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004039 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

