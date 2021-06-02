RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDHL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $98,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,431. The company has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. Analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

