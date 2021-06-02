RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,431. The company has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. Analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $98,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

