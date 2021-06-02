Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.26. 13,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

