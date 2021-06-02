Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Insider Sells £26,549.05 in Stock

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) insider Toby Woolrych sold 48,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £26,549.05 ($34,686.50).
Renewi stock opened at GBX 55.80 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.55. The company has a market capitalization of £446.48 million and a PE ratio of -13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Renewi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 56.80 ($0.74).
Renewi Company Profile
