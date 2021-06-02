Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Insider Sells £26,549.05 in Stock

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) insider Toby Woolrych sold 48,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £26,549.05 ($34,686.50).

Renewi stock opened at GBX 55.80 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.55. The company has a market capitalization of £446.48 million and a PE ratio of -13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Renewi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 56.80 ($0.74).

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.