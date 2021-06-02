Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report released on Monday, May 31st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,688,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $19,432,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

