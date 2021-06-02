Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Friday, May 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Shares of ULTA opened at $343.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.62. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

