Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cancom (COK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cancom (ETR: COK):

5/26/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Cancom was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Cancom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – Cancom was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Cancom was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Cancom was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Cancom had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/6/2021 – Cancom was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Cancom was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cancom stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €48.40 ($56.94). 62,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €49.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69. Cancom SE has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.