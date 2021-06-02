Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 13 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth $5,005,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth $253,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 10.0% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Shopify by 95.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,251.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $702.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.