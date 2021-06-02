Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $311.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.37. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $226.92 and a one year high of $317.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

