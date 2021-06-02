Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $706,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

