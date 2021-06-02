Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

