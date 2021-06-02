Reviewing Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Intellinetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Intellinetics and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -7.34% 3.43% 0.67% Autodesk 33.31% 104.82% 8.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intellinetics and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Autodesk 2 4 12 0 2.56

Autodesk has a consensus price target of $311.42, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Autodesk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellinetics and Autodesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $8.25 million 1.15 -$2.20 million ($0.12) -28.00 Autodesk $3.79 billion 16.35 $1.21 billion $2.63 106.96

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Intellinetics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autodesk beats Intellinetics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. The company sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and state, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time; Revit software for building information modeling; and BuildingConnected, a bid-management solution. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

