Reviewing ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Bank of Nova Scotia and ConnectOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 2 1 7 0 2.50 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus target price of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.29%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than ConnectOne Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 16.33% 10.54% 0.59% ConnectOne Bancorp 30.79% 11.54% 1.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and ConnectOne Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.50 $5.04 billion $3.99 16.79 ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 3.46 $71.29 million $2.13 13.16

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats The Bank of Nova Scotia on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides consumer and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; other personal purpose loans; and commercial construction and real estate loans. In addition, the company offers insurance, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of nine banking offices in Bergen County, five banking offices in Union County, two banking offices in Morris County, one office Essex County, one office in Hudson County, one office in Mercer County, one office in Monmouth County, one office in the borough of Manhattan, one office in Nassau County, and one office in Astoria, as well as six branches in the Hudson Valley. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

