Reviewing ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and ManpowerGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -3.07% -18.20% -2.59% ManpowerGroup 0.46% 9.11% 2.53%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Volt Information Sciences and ManpowerGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ManpowerGroup 1 0 9 0 2.80

Volt Information Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. ManpowerGroup has a consensus target price of $109.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.52%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than ManpowerGroup.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ManpowerGroup has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and ManpowerGroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.10 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -5.69 ManpowerGroup $18.00 billion 0.37 $23.80 million $3.67 33.30

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ManpowerGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Volt Information Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,200 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

