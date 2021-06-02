Reviewing Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hammerson and Medical Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 6 5 1 0 1.58 Medical Properties Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

Medical Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $22.78, suggesting a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Hammerson.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and Medical Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $243.00 million 0.36 -$997.51 million N/A N/A Medical Properties Trust $1.25 billion 10.06 $431.45 million $1.57 13.61

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Medical Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Medical Properties Trust 39.02% 7.03% 3.12%

Volatility & Risk

Hammerson has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

