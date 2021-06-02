Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,625 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stepan were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $87.60 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,346. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

