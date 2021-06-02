Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.29 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Ralph Lauren worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

