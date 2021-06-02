Rhumbline Advisers Has $11 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alarm.com were worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 87.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.44.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,809. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

