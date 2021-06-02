Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,650 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $1,670,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIG opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

