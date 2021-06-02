Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

