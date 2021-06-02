Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,569 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Bill.com worth $10,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,845 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $277,137.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at $889,092.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,435 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.87 and a beta of 2.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

