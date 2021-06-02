Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,920 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $36,482,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,377. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $140.25 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on WING. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

